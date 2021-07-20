Dennis A. Handel, 77, of Aurora, Colorado, and formerly of Menno, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Salem Reformed Church in Menno with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will follow in the Menno Cemetery.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time at the church on Friday.
Livestreaming of Dennis’ services will be at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno.
