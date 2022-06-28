Jerome Zephier Jun 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerome Zephier, 35, of Marty died Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner.Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at the Marty Community Center in Marty. Burial is in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Marty. Wake services will begin Tuesday and be held at 7 p.m. each night at the Community Center.Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Small House or apartment at least 2-bedrooms, pet friendly. 402-857-0089. 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs ANIMAL HEALTH CLINIC JOB OPENINGS 19 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate: Yankton Worker Hospitalized After ElectrocutionZachary ScheetzRodney SwensenFreeman Mother, Son Face Charges In Pit Bull AttackCheryl AhrensRodney SwensenMark SeversonDaily Record: ArrestsCheryl AhrensDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (60)Uvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (31)Letter: ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (23)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (21)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (21)Letter: Gun Control Now (20)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (19)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)A Profile In Heroism (16)Letter: ‘Intolerable’ (16)Letter: Dismantling Democracy (14)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (13)Letter: American Innovation (10)Letter: Some Perspective (8)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (5)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (5)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)Guns: Everything Old Is New Again (4)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)The Arguments Against Ukraine Aid (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)Summer Travel: The Biggest Problem We Face (1)All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Pride Parade (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)South Dakota Teachers Face Stress As Politics, Culture War Seep Into Classrooms (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
