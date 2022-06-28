Jerome Zephier, 35, of Marty died Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at the Marty Community Center in Marty. Burial is in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Marty.

Wake services will begin Tuesday and be held at 7 p.m. each night at the Community Center.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.