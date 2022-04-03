Margarette Schuurmans Apr 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Margarette Schuurmans, 97, of Wagner, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Majestic Bluffs in Yankton.Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 5-7 p.m., followed by a Rosary/Wake Service at 7 p.m.Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated Apr 1, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Part-time and Full-time Openings - City of Yankton Apr 2, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 Inmates Reported Missing From Yankton CenterCity Moves Forward With Development ProjectRev. Bruce HerrboldtPhyllis MachJacob WagesDaily Record: ArrestsMan Pleads Not Guilty To Terroristic ThreatsClifton ‘Clif’ WilliamsCity Façade Program To Benefit Seven Properties In 2022Johnson Calls For Fresh Perspective On Board Images CommentedLetter: ‘Infected’ (63)Letter: What They Feel (13)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Letter: ‘Stop And Think’ (12)Letter: An Energy Update (9)No Fireworks Again At Mount Rushmore (7)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (7)Decision 2022: Nickels Stresses Fiscal Conservatism For City Position (6)The $1.5 Trillion Man (6)Gasoline Prices And The Future (5)Letter: Misleading (5)Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (2)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Letter: Refugees And Our History (2)Letter: Supporting Ukraine (2)South Dakota House Committee Recommends No AG Impeachment (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Johnson Calls For Fresh Perspective On Board (2)Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (2)Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Time Changes And Changing Times (1)Decision 2022: Warren Aims For ‘Innovative Growth’ (1)Crandall Wants To Work On Facilities Projects (1)Miner Hopes To Continue Making Positive Impact (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Commentary: Coaching Change Nothing New For USD Women’s Fans (1)Yankton Co. Republicans To Meet Monday (1)City Commission Candidates Stress Communication During Forum (1)A Postal Step Forward (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
