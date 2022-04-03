Margarette Schuurmans, 97, of Wagner, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Majestic Bluffs in Yankton.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner.

Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 5-7 p.m., followed by a Rosary/Wake Service at 7 p.m.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.