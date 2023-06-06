Sharon Hart, age 75, of Yankton, SD, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Michael Jordan officiating. The burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton, SD. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service.
Sharon (Shany) Hart was the only child born to Mr. and Mrs. Ray and Julia Vetter on July 18, 1947, in Detroit, MI. In 1956 they moved to Tripp, SD, where his family was, and bought and operated Hink’s Café for many years. She graduated from high school in 1965 and Northwest College of Commerce at Huron in 1967. She then worked at the Secretary of State office in Pierre for a short time. On March 10, 1968, she married Patrick Hart, and they lived in Ethan. They both worked in the Mitchell area and attended the Lutheran Church. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, Bryan and Bruce. Many summers were spent camping and fishing as much as possible. She was employed at Syncom for six years then held various waitress positions due to her cafe background. She erected grain bins for several years then managed a teen rec center before leaving the area.
In 1990 they moved to Yankton where they both worked at the Human Services Center and resided in Utica. Her husband, Pat, passed away on November 9, 1993. Shany then went on to work at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital wanting to keep busy and she enjoyed helping others. Her biggest road trip was attending Woodstock in Saugerties, NY, and stopping at Niagara Falls.
On September 24, 2005, she married William Simons and they remained in Utica. She then became a full-time wife, homemaker and grandmother. All too soon Bill passed away on June 14, 2011. She always enjoyed music, gardening, canning, and painting and had a special soft spot for animals, especially deer. She will be remembered for her dedicated work, sense of humor, and love for her family.
Surviving and mourning her loss are son Bryan, his daughters Courtney with her daughter Brylynn, and Kristina of Sioux Falls, son Bruce of Elk Point and his son Alec with his son Oliver.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Pat and Bill, plus many aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws.
