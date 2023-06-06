Sharon Hart

Sharon Hart

Sharon Hart, age 75, of Yankton, SD, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Michael Jordan officiating. The burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton, SD. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service.