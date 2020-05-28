DeLaine M. Kuestermeyer, age 95 of Yankton, SD died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House, Yankton, SD.
Private family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Livestream of DeLaine’s services may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton, SD.
Drive-through visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD. Online condolences may be sent: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers: Alva Kuestermeyer, Guy Kuestermeyer, Jack Kuestermeyer, Ryan Holder, Tanner Kuestermeyer, Dino Crupi, and David Reid
DeLaine Mardell Kuestermeyer (Aubert) was born on March 10, 1925 in Pierce, NE to Ida and Marvin Aubert. She graduated from Colome High School, Colome, SD in 1944. She earned her pin and cap from Nursing School in Huron SD where she met her husband of 72 yrs. LeRoy. He often called her “Angel” which she certainly was. DeLaine worked as a housekeeper and Home Health care giver passionately caring for others for many years. DeLaine and LeRoy enjoyed dancing to Big Band music for several years with a large group of friends. She was an active member of United Church of Christ.
She was a loving, caring mother to Alva (Jackie) Lakewood, CO, CharLene, Sun City, AZ, Guy (Anita), Surprise, AZ, Jack, Reno, NV, and her beloved cat Kallie. She is affectionately remembered by her 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister Sharon, sister-in-law Donna and brother Raymond. DeLaine was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy, her parents Ida and Marvin, her brother Constance, and her infant siblings Betty and Jerry.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 29, 2020
Commented