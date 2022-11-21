Elizabeth Stibral

Elizabeth Stibral

Elizabeth Liberty Stibral, age 18, of Yankton, South Dakota went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Errin Mulberry officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the church. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at cbchurch.com or at www.youtube.com/@calvarybaptistchurch-yankt462. A private family burial will take place at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.