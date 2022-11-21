Elizabeth Stibral

Elizabeth Liberty Stibral, age 18, of Yankton, South Dakota went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Errin Mulberry officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the church. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at cbchurch.com or at www.youtube.com/@calvarybaptistchurch-yankt462. A private family burial will take place at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Elizabeth Liberty, (our “little Lizzy”), was born in Yankton, SD on November 17, 2004, to Chuck and Kristi (Vogel) Stibral. She was deeply loved by her 11 siblings, as their baby sister, and by her parents. Her family affectionately called her by many nicknames including, Kitten, Lizard, and Liberty Belle. She was home-schooled by her parents, placed in the graduating class of 2023. Lizzy loved reading and she excelled in the arts through creative writing, drawing sketches and painting, as well as theater and music. She enjoyed being in local productions and concerts with her family, Yankton High School, and the Lewis & Clark Theater. Liz became a supportive friend to everyone she encountered on her outings and cared very deeply for the people in her life. She loved music and was thrilled to take in a concert or to lock herself away in our recording studio to create her own songs. She played guitar, ukulele and piano. Her song writing became prolific, which she had been in the process of recording, leaving behind a treasure chest of her thoughts in her own voice and music.
Lizzy loved the outdoors, walking by the lake, watching the sunrise and sunset, dancing in the rain and catching snowflakes. We would always call each other out to come see the changing clouds, to look at the moon, to drive over and catch the sunset by Lewis and Clark Lake, or to hope a storm would produce an exciting lightning show to sit and watch together.
Liz was raised in a Christian home and professed her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ at a young age. Being out in nature brought her to a place she could ponder the existence of the Creator God and feel the beauty of being alive.
Elizabeth is survived by her parents: Chuck and Kristi Stibral; 6 brothers and 5 sisters: David (Micaela) Stibral, Jonathan Stibral, Rachel (Paul) Fries, Daniel (Hannah) Stibral, Rebekah (Ryan) Chartier, Sarah (Lee) Gallinger, Mary Stibral, Hannah (Noah) Schmoll, Joseph Stibral, Joshua Stibral, James Stibral; 12 nieces and nephews; maternal grandma: Jeannine Vogel; and an abundance of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandpa: Richard Vogel; paternal grandparents: Archie and Rosemary Stibral.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
