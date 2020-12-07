Margaret S. Kessler, age 66 of Freeman, SD was called home early on November 30, 2020 at Freeman Regional Health Services, Freeman, SD.
Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno, SD with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Civil Cemetery, rural Lesterville, SD at a later date.
There will be visitation for one hour prior to service time.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Margaret’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Maggie was born July 22, 1954 to Robert and Myrtle Bickle in Dayton, OH. Maggie was baptized at the UCC Church in Scotland, SD. She had many jobs. When she moved to South Dakota she found her calling to be an over-the-road truck driver. She spent time being a mother to her children when she was not trucking. Maggie liked camping, fishing, and hunting. She also liked to draw, paint, loved to sing and listen to rock and roll, and spending time with her grandchildren and friends.
Maggie’s final resting place will be at the Civil Cemetery outside of Lesterville, South Dakota next to her beloved son, Jason Woodruff.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Linda Essay of Marshfield, WI; brother, Robert Bickle Jr. of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Jennifer Woodruff of Freeman, SD; sons, Dale Kessler Jr., and Herman Kessler, both of Menno, SD; and many grandchildren nieces and nephews.
Maggie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Oral Walser, mother and father, Robert, and Myrtle Bickle Sr.; sister, Gloria Jean Bickle; brother, Vern Smith; son, Jason Woodruff; and son-in-law, Richard Perman.
