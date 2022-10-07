Evans ‘Corky’ Kezena Oct 7, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Evans “Corky” Kezena, 64, of Wagner, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner.Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greenwood Community Center in Greenwood. Burial is in the Kezena Cemetery, rural Wagner.Wake services will begin Saturday at the Community Center in Greenwood. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2 Bedroom, Appliances, $750/ month. Includes lot rent, water & $750 Bedrooms: 2 Updated 11 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs ACCOUNTING POSITION - Meridian Liquids 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 Accidents Occur Hour Apart At Same SpotCounty Launches Inquiry Into Dept. DealingsMore Info On Copter Crash ReleasedRobert SwensenRural Crofton Man Sentenced For Role In South Yankton AltercationDaily Record: ArrestsKevin RehmKevin RehmHenry ZimmermanDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (108)No, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (107)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Letter: Taxation Without Representation 2022 (60)Letter: Dominism (53)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (33)Letter: Curriculum Questions (25)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Letter: Outrage? (20)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)An Election-Year Switch On Food Tax (15)Letter: Good Samaritans (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Locke Opened Eyes And Built Bridges (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: About Standards (5)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)The Right Thing: Why We Must Honor Native American Day (4)Letter: A Request (3)YHS Homecoming (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)COVID Update for Oct. 5, 2022: South Dakota Sees 12 New Deaths (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Opioid Overdose: A Realistic Danger (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1)Voters, Don’t Miss Out On SD General Election (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented