Eleanor Bjerkaas

Eleanor Joan Bjerkaas, 84, of Yankton, SD, formerly from Irene passed away October 10, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital under hospice care surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held October 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Irene, SD with burial to follow at Meldal Cemetery, rural Irene.
Visitation will be October 14, 2022, at Calvary Lutheran Church, Irene, with family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Eleanor was born September 8, 1938, near Hurley, SD to Eldo and Gladys (Benson) Friman. She graduated from Hurley High School in May of 1957. She married Robert Bjerkaas on March 9, 1958, in Irene, SD. She worked on the family farm for many years. She worked at the Irene grocery store, Irene Nursing Home, and then retired from the Human Services Center after 20 years of service.
She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, Red Hat Valley Dolls, Irene Rodeo Club, and Calvary Lutheran Women.
Eleanor is survived by daughter, Ruby (Scott) Schmidt, Irene, SD; Michael Bjerkaas, Yankton, SD; granddaughter, Sarah Schmidt; grandson’s John (Raelynn) Schmidt and Matthew Schmidt; great-grandson’s Gage, Tucker, Brody, Memphis, and Jameson; 3 sister, Audrey (George) Sample, Flandreau, SD; Margret Adel White, SD; Genette Rusk, Flandreau, SD; sister-in-law, Dorothy Friman, Tripp, SD; brother-in-law, Roger Bjerkaas, Viborg, SD and countless nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Robert, two infant children; granddaughter, Rachel; parents and mother & father-in-law; 8 sisters, Dorothy, Geraldine, Minnie, Frances, Marian, Edith, Carolyn, Doris; and three brothers, Gene, Richard, and Jim.
