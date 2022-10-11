Eleanor Bjerkaas

Eleanor Joan Bjerkaas, 84, of Yankton, SD, formerly from Irene passed away October 10, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital under hospice care surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held October 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Irene, SD with burial to follow at Meldal Cemetery, rural Irene.