Dorothy Burfeindt, 90, of Avon died Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, private funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Danzig Baptist Church, rural Avon. Services will be live streamed through the church at facebook.com/danzigbaptistchurch. Burial is in the church cemetery.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy E. Burfeindt was born in a sod house on a farm in Bon Homme County, SD on June 14, 1930, the daughter of John and Emma (Berndt) Giedd. She died Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.
Dorothy graduated from Avon High School in 1948. She married Laurence “Smokey” Burfeindt on October 1, 1949 at the Congregational Church in Yankton. Together they raised their children and farmed, while Smokey also worked as an electrician. Dorothy loved her life living and working on the farm. She loved her chickens, cats, turkeys, ducks, geese and gardening. She also worked at CR Industries in Springfield, the Pork Plant in Wagner and the Avon Enterprises in Avon.
Dorothy was an active member of the Danzig Baptist Church where she served in the Ladies Aide, as a Sunday school teacher, and she and Smokey were janitors for the church for many years. She was also very active in the American Legion Auxiliary.
Dorothy will be remembered for her love for her family and grandchildren. She also loved cooking, baking and decorating for the holidays.
Thankful for having shared her life are her three children: Julie (Mike) Bame of Tyndall, Candyce Burfeindt of Mitchell and Joel (Janel) Burfeindt of Sioux Falls; 6 grandchildren: Amy (Sean) Kooistra, Lisa (Daniel) Sestak, John (Jennifer) Bame, Matthew (Rachel Wood) Burfeindt, Amanda (Brandon) Fey, and Jason Burfeindt; 11 great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law: Lillian Burfeindt of Avon, Arlene Giedd of Portage, WI and Joyce (Wally) Wenzel of Sioux Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by husband Laurence “Smokey” on June 19, 2006, daughter Angela Hill on July 23, 2005, parents, two sisters: Virginia Podzimek and Mildred Giedd; two brothers: Earl Giedd and Wilmer Giedd; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and nephew Rodney Podzimek.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 19, 2020
