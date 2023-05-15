Robert ‘Bob’ Anderson

Robert C. “Bob” Anderson, 76 of Davis, passed away on May 8th, 2023, at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg.

Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Davis Cemetery, Davis. A time of food and fellowship will follow at the Davis Legion Hall. Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.