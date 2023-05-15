Robert ‘Bob’ Anderson

Robert C. “Bob” Anderson, 76 of Davis, passed away on May 8th, 2023, at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Davis Cemetery, Davis. A time of food and fellowship will follow at the Davis Legion Hall. Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Robert Curtis Anderson was born on May 7, 1947, in Rapid City, SD, to Ralph and Maye (Johnson) Anderson. They traveled for Ralph’s job, and eventually they settled down in Davis, SD. Bob graduated from Lennox High School in 1965 and started working right away. First, he moved to the Black Hills and worked road construction where he helped build the road known as Spearfish Canyon. Lots of hard work and fun playing with dynamite blasting away mountain sides to make room for the road. He then moved out to Wyoming and worked various jobs, from working in the oil fields as a “roughneck.” Then he worked in the coal mine running heavy equipment. Bob moved back to Davis and started his own repair shop, Anderson Repair, where the moto was, “if we can’t fix it, we will fix it so no one else can.” Several friends also took part in the after work “Glee Club Practice” where they would work on tuning their voices and moistening their throats with Grain Belt. This always made them think they sounded good at least. He then started a trucking business and later started driving full time running 48 states; that always brought new adventures and good times when he could meet up and run down the road with his son, Russ. Many good times were spent as the miles blew past in adventures. He later came home for good and helped at a construction company running heavy equipment and finally retired.
On July 23, 2005, Bob was united in marriage to Mary Schissel at the Davis Legion Hall. They loved to travel and spent many years down in Texas. When Bob retired, he decided to start a new hobby and learned how to play the dobro. He loved to play for friends and family. Summers were spent camping and lots of outdoor cooking.
Bob will certainly be missed. He is survived by his wife Mary of Davis; sons Rodney of Marion, Russell of Hurley, and Kyle of Rapid City; 8 grandchildren: Kayla, Miranda, Ayonna, Ryder, Logan, Lawson, Levi, and Lucas; and 2 great-grandchildren: Tatum and Easton.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Maye, and Rusten Anderson.
