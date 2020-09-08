Mary Ann Vanecek age 89 of Higginsville, MO and formerly of Tabor, SD passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Meyer Care Center, Higginsville, MO.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD with Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the ZCBJ Cemetery, Tabor, SD.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Those planning on attending the service are requested to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements. Her services may be view via livestreaming at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
The Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, SD is assisting with the service details. On line condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Mary Ann Vanecek, age 89, of Tabor, SD died February 28th, 2020 at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville, Missouri. Mary Ann was born on June 18th, 1930 in her parent’s home near Tabor. Her parents were James Arthur and Mary Magdeline (Kreber) Barger. Mary Ann grew up living on various farms in Bon Homme and Yankton counties. She attended Breezy Hill and Elm View Country Schools and when time to receive her first communion, attended St. Wenceslaus Elementary in Tabor. She graduated from Tabor High School and then went on to Southern State Teacher’s College in Springfield, South Dakota. After attaining her teaching credentials, she taught in two one room schools near Tabor.
On April 11th,1950, she married Alvin Vanecek at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor. She became a full-time farmer and she and Alvin farmed together for the next 66 years. They raised cattle, dairy cows, hogs, chickens, ducks, and an occasional lamb. She was an avid gardener. Mary Ann took great pleasure in farm life. Together they raised 4 children, Jeannette Hisek (Dennis), Odessa, MO, Dianne Vanecek, Lakeland, FL, Kenneth Vanecek (Ev ),Tabor, SD, and James Vanecek(Wendy), Navarre,FL. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary of Tabor. She was very involved in the American Legion’s project of making sure all children in Tabor could receive Red Cross Swimming lessons. She was also an avid kolache baker, lover of all animals, and an outdoor” girl”. Grandchildren loved to go stay on the farm with Grandma and Grandpa in the summer. Neighbors, friends, and relatives would often stop by to visit and have a fresh cup of coffee and some baked goods! She was known as the family storyteller and she passed down valuable history about the family every time her children would visit. She was the true strong matriarch of her family.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, her parents, 3 brothers, Howard, Norman, and Donald, sister, Elizabeth Peterson, and granddaughter, Cheryl Westbrook.
She is survived by her 4 children, sister Patricia Shroder of Loveland, IA, and many nieces and nephews.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 9, 2020
