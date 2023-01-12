Amber Kneifl Jan 12, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amber Kneifl, 38, of Hartington, Nebraska, died suddenly of an apparent aneurism, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs CARE Case Manager & IMPACT Case Manager - Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services, Inc. 