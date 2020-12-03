Larry Boerema, age 59 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Private family memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Patricia Whitehorse Carda officiating.
There will be visitation starting one hour before the service.
Burial of his cremated remains will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwood, SD.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Larry’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Larry Boerema was born March 25, 1961 to Delores (Thornton) and John Boerema in Vermillion, SD. Growing up, he participated in the Little Britches rodeo which took the family to rodeos every weekend. He loved bull riding and also riding horses. He enjoyed hanging out with his cousins down by the Missouri River. One of his favorite ways to spend his time was with his mother and family over dinner. He liked to honor the Lakota traditions and sacred ceremonies. He attended many pow-wows of the Yankton Sioux Tribe.
Larry’s real passion in life was being behind the wheel of a semitruck. He was a true pro. He was very experienced and could drive through any kind of weather and keep that 18 wheeler on the road. Later in life, he took a job driving for short hauls staying close to home in Sioux Falls.
He is survived by his sister Lisa Brown (Joe) of Piedmont, SD; son Michael Boerema of Yankton, SD; daughter Brittney Benzel; niece Kayla Brown of Piedmont, SD; and nephew Chris Brown (Amber) of Springfield, MO.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Delores Boerema; and significant other Patty Bernie.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers, and helping to celebrate Larry’s life.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 4, 2020
Commented