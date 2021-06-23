Joseph Larry Kleinschmit, 60, of Norfolk, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington, Nebraska, under Hospice care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, June 28, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield with the Rev. Kizito Okhuoya officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 3-5 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Commented