Randy Franklin, 49, of Vermillion, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls.Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 25, at the American Legion Hall in Wagner at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Santee Catholic Cemetery in Santee, Nebraska, following the funeral meal. Wake service will begin Sunday April 23, at the American Legion Hall in Wagner.Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. 