Margery Ann Grosz passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital in Scotland, having attained the age of 76 years, 6 months, and 8 days.
Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 14th at the Zion Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be livestreamed. Burial will be in the Hoffnungstal Cemetery at Olivet, SD. The Grosz family requests social distancing guidelines be followed and masks be worn by all those in attendance.
