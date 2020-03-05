Ferdinand “Ferd” O’Neil Hybertson died Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home near Centerville, SD.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Centerville, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Centerville, SD.
Ferd is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara E. Hybertson; sons, James (Carla) of Viborg, Richard (Bonnie) of Beresford, and Thomas (Karla) of Sioux Falls; daughters, Sharon (Bob) Hustrulid of Beresford, and Sandra Hybertson of Harrisburg; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 6, 2020
