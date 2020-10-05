Joan Suing, 88, of St. Helena, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center, Hartington, Nebraska.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton.
