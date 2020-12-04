Marlys Pavel, 69, of Tabor died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev, Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Tabor.
Visitation is one hour prior to the mass at the church.
The service will be livestreamed on Marlys’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Face coverings and proper social distancing are encouraged for those attending the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Commented