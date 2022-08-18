Troy Thurman Aug 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Troy Thurman, 58, of Yankton, passed away early Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls.Funeral services are pending under the care of the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Various Positions Available - Vishay 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate: Thirsty Yankton Gets Record Gulp Of Rain From Monday StormNolan PetersonGavins Point Aquarium Copes With Tank TroubleAccident Leads To Diesel Spill During StormCircuit Judge Backs City Of Freeman On Destroying DogsKaren Wampol5 Things On The MenuLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’Daily Record: ArrestsKaren Wampol Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Letter: Why Is Noem Afraid? (59)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (47)Letter: Out Of Control (47)Letter: Pro-Life State? (21)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (18)Letter: Budget Questions (17)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (15)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (12)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Letter: The Decision Makers (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue (9)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (5)Letter: ‘Keep Dodging’ (4)Letter: Looming Disruption (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)A Tree Comes Down (2)Regional Jails Board Looks Into Facility Needs (2)Bridges To Remember (2)McGovern At 100: A Voice And A Spirit (2)Letter: Problem Solving (2)Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative (1)Giago’s Passing A Loss For South Dakota (1)Rules Board Stays Busy (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)The Beautiful Pinpoints Of Life (1)Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Work Ahead (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented