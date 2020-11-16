Gregory Lee Liebl, 70, of Menno passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church, Menno, with the Rev. Theresa Jacobson officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, rural Menno.
Visitations by “walk through” will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Greg’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
