Funeral services for Benjamin Slama, 88, of Springfield are 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Avon. Burial is in the Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors.
Visitation is at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Benjamin Thomas Slama was born on a farm in rural Wagner on April 18, 1934, the son of Frank and Amelia (Uherka) Slama. He died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Benny graduated from Wagner High School in 1952. He joined the National Guard in 1955 and served in Korea. He returned to Wagner and served as 1st Sergeant for the 854 Water Purification Unit.
Benny married Gail Oorlog at the Presbyterian Church in Wagner on July 28, 1959. Four children were blessed to their union.
While serving as 1st Sergeant he also took over the family farm and farmed until 1977. He then worked at CR Industries in Springfield for several years and then took a job as a groundsman for the USD/S College. In 1982, he attended the Sergeant Major Academy at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, TX. He did 3-year tours each at Ft. Carson, CO, Ft hood, TX, and in Frankfurt, Germany. He retired from the military and moved back to Springfield in 1992. Benny then worked at the Springfield Academy until retiring.
Benny will be remembered for his love for family time, fishing, genealogy, playing cards, puzzles, reading western novels, attending Volks Marches, making stained glass and traveling. Benny and Gail spent winters in Arizona for over 15 years.
Benny was a member of the VFW.
Thankful for having shared his life are his four children: Robbin (Mark) Cuka of Wagner, Randy Slama of Pierre, Tim (Dawn) Slama of Laurel Hill, FL, and Thomas (Tracey) Slama of Minot, ND; 15 grandchildren: Craig Cuka, TJ (Jenna) Cuka, Jeremy (Carissa) Cuka, Michelle (Joe) Wentz, Gina (Andrew) Krier, Rachel (Keith) Muldon, Bo Slama, Amanda (Brian) Goza, Ashley Slama and fiance’ Dane Erickson, Daniel Slama, Brandon Slama, Courtney (Jordon) Kuhnhenn, Edward Slama and Joshua Slama; 13 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Gloria (Harold) Wiedner of AZ, Glenda Laufer of WI, Ginger (Don) Schuette of IL, and Gladys (Roger) List of Yankton; brother-in-law, Mike (Ann) Oorlog of Avon; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Benny was preceded in death by his wife Gail on March 30, 2018; grandson Benjamin Thomas Slama; parents; two sisters: Amelia (Lee) Hebner and Martha (Lloyd) Hrdlicka; brother Frank (Mildred) Slama; sister-in-law, Georgia Oorlog; and four brothers-in-law: Donald in infancy, Dan Rehurek, James Hansen and Gene Laufer.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 5, 2022
