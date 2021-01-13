James H. “Jim” Slate, 81, of Yankton passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Arrangements are pending with Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Updated: January 13, 2021 @ 11:51 pm
