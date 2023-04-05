Walt Schaefer
Courtesy Photo

Walt Schaefer, age 87, of Winfred, SD, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Madison Regional Health System in Madison, SD.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 21st, at Winfred United Church of Christ. A celebration service and fellowship will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 22nd, at Winfred United Church of Christ. Inurnment will be in Winfred Cemetery with military honors provided by Madison VFW and Madison American Legion.