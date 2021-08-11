Carol Wynn Vognild passed away peacefully Monday, August 9, 2021, at the age of 76.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Union Cemetery, rural Wakonda, SD. Following the graveside service, a gathering will be held at The Pit in Wakonda from 4:00-6:00 p.m. to jointly celebrate the lives of Darrell and Carol Vognild.
Carol Wynn Lynum was born November 1, 1944, in Yankton, SD to Louise Ione Mellem Lynum and the late Clifford W Lynum. Louise then married Paul Johnsen, and Carol was joined by brother Steve and sisters Celia and Pam. She attended Wakonda School, and had a lot of fun with friends, Joan Devine Berglund and Barb Devine Tischler. She married Darrell Vognild June 5, 1965.
Carol attended Augustana College for 3 years and received her degree in education from the University of South Dakota. She taught a year in Irene, a year in Viborg, and then spent her career at Wakonda School. She taught chapter until daughter Amy started fourth grade, and she taught fourth grade until her retirement in 2008. While teaching full time, she returned to USD and obtained her Master’s in Education. She loved teaching as much as she loved her family.
Carol had a voracious appetite for reading and could often be found reading two or three books at a time. She had a wonderful garden, and even managed to grow petunias out of the cracks in her sidewalks! Grandkids loved coming to spend time with Darrell and Carol in Wakonda, where they could play endless board games, ride bikes all over town and go to the Wakonda Pool. She was a member of the Lutheran Church, South Dakota Education Association and the Wakonda Education Association. She was on the Union Cemetery Board.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Sara (Tony) Zoelle of Beresford, SD, and Amy (Greg) Anderson of Wakonda, SD, and grandchildren Taylor (Emily) Zoelle of Round Rock, TX, Alex (Alyssa) Zoelle of Manhattan, KS, Maddison Zoelle of Beresford, SD, Garrett (Payton) Anderson of Yelm, WA, and Hannah Anderson, Wakonda, SD. She also has great-granddaughters she was so happy to meet, Hayley and Hayzel Anderson, daughters of Garrett and Payton. She is also survived by her three beloved cats, Lucky, Greg and Tootie. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Darrell, and her great-granddaughter, Madeline Louise, daughter of Taylor and Emily.
Carol would like to be remembered by her kindness and her love of teaching. Favorite quotes from her include, “Buck up,” “That which does not kill you makes you stronger,” “Drink your milk so you grow up to be big and strong,” and “A book is the cheapest vacation you can take.”
