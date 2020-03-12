Richard Joseph “Dick” Hochstein, 77, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Due to the present universal healthcare precautions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Family (Sts. Peter & Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. A public memorial mass and burial at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery will be at a future date along with a funeral luncheon. Notice will follow at the appropriate time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington.
