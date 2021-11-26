Marlene Ahlers Nov 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marlene M. Ahlers, 62, of Yankton, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her home.Memorial services are 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2-Bedroom, no stairs, water/heat included, garage, dishwasher, washer/dryer, C/A, NO Updated 9 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions Available - Astec 12 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSouth Dakota Supreme Court Overturns Amendment ADaily Record: ArrestsFootball: Bucks Put Five On 11AA All-State TeamUpdate: Former Mount Marty President, Monastery Prioress Sister Jacquelyn Ernster Passes AwayDaily Record: ArrestsNorman SchurmanHartington Man’s Case Continued On Shooting ChargesRhea EricksonScotland Shooting Suspect Faces 3 More ChargesS. Jacquelyn Ernster, OSB Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Letter: Wake Up, America! (28)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Memories Of The Surge (12)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: Restroom Access (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Holiday Odds And Ends (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
