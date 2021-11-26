Marlene M. Ahlers, 62, of Yankton, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her home.

Memorial services are 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.