Kevin “Kraz” John Sudbeck, 69, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his residence under hospice care.

There will be a visitation Friday, May 12, from 5-7 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Burial of his cremated remains will be at a later date.