Brooklyn Zimmerman, age 21, of Tabor, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in an automobile accident in Hutchinson County.
Her Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 7th at the Goglin Funeral Home — Yankton, with a time of sharing during the service.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the Celebration of Life at the Goglin Funeral Home — Yankton, with family present. Visit www.goglinfh.com
Brooklyn Brigette Zimmerman was born on April 2, 1999, to Douglas and Jody (Diede) Zimmerman in Yankton, South Dakota. She graduated from Avon High School in 2017.
Brooklyn moved to the west river side of South Dakota to work as a ranch hand. After moving back home to Tabor, she worked at Stockmen’s Livestock with her dog, Sage, running cattle up the alleys.
Brooklyn loved to go ride horses anytime she had a chance. She was always the first person to volunteer at work and vaccinate cattle. Any task that involved ranching, she had a passion for. She enjoyed roping and going to watch rodeos in her free time. Brooklyn was pretty good at drinking beer. We think she got that from her dad! She definitely got bit by the west river bug. Brooklyn also loved to go fishing and spending time outdoors.
Brooklyn had a very infectious laugh, a beautiful smile that would make anyone’s day better. She absolutely LOVED kids whether she was related to them or not. Brooklyn always had her 4 legged sidekick, Sage, where ever she went. Her favorite name to be called was “Auntie Brooklyn.”
Grateful for having shared in her life are her parents, Doug and Jody Zimmerman of Tabor; siblings, Cody (Ciara) Zimmerman of Brandon, South Dakota, Cheyenne (Tanner Ludvigson) Zimmerman of Madison, Minnesota, and Austin Zimmerman of Brandon, South Dakota; paternal grandparents, Don and Anna Mae Zimmerman of Tyndall, South Dakota; maternal grandparents, Gary and Joyce Diede of Utica, South Dakota; three nieces, Kenzley Zimmerman, Keylie Jo Barton and Harper Ludvigson; a nephew, Jaxon Zimmerman; many aunts, uncles, cousins and her number one fur child, Sage.
August 7, 2020
