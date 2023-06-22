Johanna Hoebelheinrich
Courtesy Photo

Johanna Elizabeth Hoebelheinrich, age 97, of Yankton, SD, and formerly of Fordyce, NE, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.  

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee, NE, with Rev. James Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery, Menominee, NE.  