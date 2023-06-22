Johanna Hoebelheinrich

Johanna Elizabeth Hoebelheinrich, age 97, of Yankton, SD, and formerly of Fordyce, NE, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee, NE, with Rev. James Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery, Menominee, NE.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, SD, with a Wake service at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother left this earthly life on the feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Some of us joked that Saint Peter would be holding the gate to Heaven wide open for her when the time came but are not surprised that it was our Holy Mother instead who welcomed her first. Johanna had a tremendous devotion to the rosary. Her life epitomized the joys and trials of motherhood. She had a tremendous heart and endured a great deal of suffering during her life.
She was a home caregiver for those who needed her during their illness and disability — first for her mother; later, her husband Albin; and finally, a remarkable 40 years for her youngest daughter, Kathy. During these times, there were no homemaking short cuts. She baked bread, cooked, gardened, canned, and made many crocheted blankets. Large unending trays of homemade sweets, and always buns, rolls, and doughnuts were a staple during holidays and family gatherings. Anyone employed within the home to help with Kathy’s personal care, never left without knowing how to bake a pie or cut a fresh cantaloupe.
Johanna was the second of eight children born to Rudolf and Maria (Pieper) Wesseln. The family immigrated from Germany on August 11, 1925. Johanna was born in Crofton, NE just a few months later, on April 12, 1926.
Johanna graduated from Mount Marty High School and then attended Wayne State College to obtain her teacher’s certificate to teach in Cedar County. Johanna taught for 5 years before she married Albin Hoebelheinrich on August 23, 1949, at St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Johanna lived her entire life in rural Cedar County near Fordyce, Neb. She moved to Avera Sister James Care Center in 2019.
Johanna is survived by her sons, Gary (Kathy) Hoebelheinrich of Crofton, NE; Larry Hoebelheinrich and Dennis (Lori) Hoebelheinrich both of Fordyce, NE; her daughters, Jean (Reid) Holkesvik of Aberdeen, SD; Karen (Terrence) Flynn of Kearney, NE; Janice (Doug) Goltz of Falls City, NE; her brother Henry Wesseln of Aneheim, CA; her sister Elsie Wiebelhaus of Sioux Falls, SD; and 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Albin, daughter Kathy, her brothers Rudy, Ray, and Tony Wesseln, and sisters MaryAnn Sudbeck and Rosie Tyler.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care she received from Avera Sister James Care Center. Memorials are directed to St. Boniface Catholic Church; 55770 894th Rd; Fordyce, NE 68736.
Commented