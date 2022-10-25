Delores Plaatje, age 97, of Tyndall, SD passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Tyndall Good Samaritan Center.
Memorial services will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Chapel in Yankton at 10:30 a.m. A lunch will be served following the service. The interment service will be at Tyndall Cemetery after the luncheon.
Delores Colgan Plaatje was born to Gilbert Colgan and Anna Ruth (Kniffen) Colgan on August 13, 1925, in Tyndall South Dakota. She attended local one room country schools until she attended Tyndall High School. Delores married Wesley “Buster” Plaatje on August 8, 1944, in Avon South Dakota. To this marriage two children were born, James (Linda) Plaatje and Duane (Jean) Plaatje. Delores was a devoted homemaker for many years and loved gardening and caring for her chickens. She was also an animal lover with many horses, dogs, cats and also some less domesticated pets at times. As her children grew up, she started working outside of the home. Through the years she worked at Emmy’s café in Wagner, Northview and Rancho Café’s in Avon, Wagner and Avon school lunch programs and Dale’s electronics in Yankton and then retiring at CR industries in Springfield. Delores was also a lifelong member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Delores and Wes loved to polka and square dance. They lived in a time where socializing meant going to dances every weekend or sitting on main street on Friday nights visiting with all of their friends and neighbors. Delores and Wes retired in 1991. They traveled some and enjoyed being with family. Delores was able to live on her own until after her 96th birthday and still played a mean hand of pinochle.
Delores is survived by one son, Duane (Jean) Plaatje of Tyndall; one daughter-in-law, Linda (James) Plaatje of Avon; 9 grandchildren, Joan (Rick) Hudson of Tyndall, Tammy (Robert) Ridgeway, Avon SD, Tina (Jeff) Knudson, Akron IA, Robyn (Tanner) Stunes, Wanda Plaatje, Lincoln NE, Julie Plaatje, Vermillion SD, James Plaatje, Jeffrey Plaatje of Parkston and Peggy (Darby) Svatos Parkston SD; great-grandchildren, Taera (Colin) Campbell, Milliken CO, Travis (Crissy) McDonald, Athens TX, Kiefer Fitch, Mission Hill, SD, Olivia Hudson (Tyler Hento) Vermillion, SD; two great-great-grandchildren, Sariyah Rose Jansen and Ryker James Hento.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley in 2007; her son, James in 1998; both of her parents, Gilbert and Ruth Colgan; her mother and father-in-law, Pete and Mary Plaatje; her brother and sister-in-law, Gilford and Cybil Colgan and infant, great-great-granddaughter, Khloe Fitch.
