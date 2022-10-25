Delores Plaatje

Delores Plaatje

Delores Plaatje, age 97, of Tyndall, SD passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Tyndall Good Samaritan Center.

Memorial services will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Chapel in Yankton at 10:30 a.m. A lunch will be served following the service. The interment service will be at Tyndall Cemetery after the luncheon.