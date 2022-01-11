Donald Van Epps Jan 11, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald E. Van Epps, 94, of Yankton, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday Jan. 14, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan.13, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals LINCOLN ARMS, 600 W. $525 Updated 15 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Job-site Project Assistant - RaDec Construction Co., Inc. 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCrofton Hotel Offers Spirited Look In ‘Ghost Hunters’ SeriesA COVID HomecomingThe Final CallBradley JonesRichard ‘Dick’ WeverstadOpponents Of Masking Vent At School BoardDarlene ‘Dee’ WilliamsCyril ‘Cy’ PromesMarvin Huber Jr.County Change Images CommentedLetter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (30)Letter: A 1/6 Question (19)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (18)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (16)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (5)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (3)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented