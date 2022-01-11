Donald E. Van Epps, 94, of Yankton, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday Jan. 14, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery in Yankton.  

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan.13, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.