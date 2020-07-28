William (Bill) “Chilli” Dean Bares, age 61 of Tyndall, SD passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Tyndall, SD with the Rev. Fr. Joe Forcelle officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Tyndall, SD with a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume for one hour prior to service time at the church on Friday. COVID 19 guidelines and practices are encouraged for all who attend. Live streaming of Bill’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tyndall, SD.
