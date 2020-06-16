Kevin V. Johnson, age 55 of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton.
Kevin was born February 9, 1965 to Verdel and Sandra (Glass) Johnson in Norfolk, Nebraska. He was a graduate of Yankton High School. Kevin was a hard worker. Over the years he worked construction, did well drilling, worked for Guarantee Roofing and Sheet Metal, was a painter and a fiberglass manufacturer.
Kevin loved cars in his younger years, even owning some classic cars. He enjoyed detailing vehicles and could fix anything on them.
Kevin loved kids and was just in general, a good-hearted guy. He always took time out of his busy schedule to visit with the people he encountered. Kevin was quick to volunteer for anyone needing help. He took great interest in local events and news. Kevin was always the go-to guy for driving the family to events. No one ever spoke up, but in the backs of their minds, they wondered if he actually had a valid driver’s license.
Kevin is survived by his mother Sandra Glass of Yankton, SD; father Verdel (Carla) Johnson of Sioux Falls, SD; brother Kerry (Krista) Johnson of Yankton, SD; significant other Angela Mensch of Yankton, SD; son Andrew St. Pierre of Yankton, SD; grandson Teagan Myers of Yankton, SD; grandmother Eva Glass of Norfolk, NE; nephews and nieces Ike, Izabel, Milo and Deiken Johnson of Yankton; stepbrothers Darren Johnson and Dustan Johnson both of Omaha, Nebr.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandfather Marion Glass; grandmother, Gladys Johnson; and uncle, Roger Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Yankton Contact Center.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 17, 2020
