Connie Hopkins Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Connie Hopkins, 21, of Sioux Falls died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner.Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the White Swan Community Center, Lake Andes. Wake services will begin Sunday at the White Swan Community Center. Burial is in St. Phillip’s Episcopal Cemetery, Lake Andes.Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 7 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs CONSTRUCTION WORKERS - LANCE ANDERSON CONSTRUCTION INC. 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRestoring Broken TrustAvera Sacred Heart Hospital Cutting Staff, Services In Face Of Rising InflationPatricia ChristensenKevin StormAjay NunnallyDaily Record: ArrestsThree Chosen For YHS Athletic HallLinda SwensonRandy JensenWestside Park Work Moving Along Images CommentedStudent Loan Debt: The Past And Future (94)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)Letter: Civic Duty (31)Letter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (25)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: Outrage? (20)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (6)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (3)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Letter: A Request (2)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)The City And The Summit Center (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented