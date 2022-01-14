Lillian Mazourek Jan 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lillian Mazourek, 101, of Yankton, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Angelhaus in Yankton.A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, in Grace Hill Cemetery in Tripp. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs PART-TIME SPORTSWRITER - Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Jan 14, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan Arrested After Pot Brownie IncidentOpponents Of Masking Vent At School BoardCrofton Hotel Offers Spirited Look In ‘Ghost Hunters’ SeriesDouglas LangeArrests Made In Wagner DeathBo FuksCyril ‘Cy’ PromesLeona CwachWinter Weather Advisory Issued For Yankton AreaRichard (Dick) Weverstad Images CommentedLetter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (30)Letter: A 1/6 Question (27)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (18)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (16)Coincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (15)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (8)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (3)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented