Thomas L. Stengle, age 70, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, after a brief illness at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Because of the current health pandemic, a memorial service of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Tom was born September 25, 1949 in Vermillion, South Dakota to Robert and Margie (Piersol) Stengle. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1967. Tom was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to music and loved cars. He enjoyed the company of his dogs and loved having a good time with his many friends.
Tom is survived by his spouse, Sandra Coke of Mission Hill; mother, Margie Stengle of Yankton; and his brothers, Robert and James Stengle, both of Yankton.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Robert Stengle.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 12, 2020
