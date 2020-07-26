Rita Mary Koch, 90, of Hartington, Nebraska passed away peacefully on Saturday July 25, 2020 at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at the Sts. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 6-8 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be on Thursday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. You may view a livestream of the Funeral at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/. Face masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral.
