Kathleen “Kate” Marron, 60, of Grand Island, Nebraska passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 with her loving family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, NE with Fr. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Apfel Funeral Home and Wintz Funeral Home.
Kate was born on January 5, 1961 to Marvin and Teresa (McFadden) Noecker in Yankton, SD. She grew up in Hartington and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1979. After high school she worked at the Hartington Shopper for 10 years. She married Dave Marron in Hartington on August 9, 1986. They lived in Hartington before moving to Grand Island, NE in 1988. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church. Kate worked at Walnut Middle School for one year and then began working at Northwest Public School in 1989. She retired from Northwest in May 2019 after working there for 30 years. Kate was inducted into the Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame in October 2020 for her dedication to the athletic department. She was very humbled to receive this award.
Kate loved following her children’s sporting and musical events when they were in school. She was overjoyed to become a grandmother. Her five grandchildren brought her much joy and happiness! Kate loved spending time with her brothers and sisters. Family was everything to her, she was happiest when she was surrounded by those she loved.
Those left to cherish her memory are husband Dave of Grand Island; son, Josh (Erika) Marron of Gretna, NE; daughter, Mackenzie (Jeff) Eynetich of Grand Island, NE; grandson, Reid Eynetich; granddaughters, Mya & Shay Marron, Korra Eynetich and Ryan Marron; two sisters, Karen (Don) Hoesing of Hartington, NE and Connie (Bob) Frohreich of Yankton, SD; three brothers, Ken Noecker of London, UK, Don (Colleen) Noecker of Yankton, SD and Roger (Nancy) Noecker of Champlin, MN; family friend, Jonny Bauer of Scottsbluff, NE and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Kate was preceded in death by her father and mother Marvin and Teresa Noecker, brother, Bob, nephew Kurt Hoesing, Father-in-law and mother-in-law Jim and Leila Marron.
In lieu of plants and flowers the family is suggested memorials to the Kurt Hoesing/Pat Kruse Memorial Scholarship Fund or family’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com or www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 30, 2021
