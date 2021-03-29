Alvin E. Sudbeck, age 87, of Viborg, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg.
Alvin was born July 11, 1933, in Bow Valley, Nebraska to Rudolph and Theresa (Hoebelheinrich) Sudbeck. He grew up in Bow Valley where he attended school. He enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the end of the Korean War. After his discharge, Alvin farmed with his brother, Duane, in the Bow Valley area and also drove a milk truck. On November 29, 1958, he married Terry Schumacher. She passed away from cancer in July of 1965 and Alvin married Patricia Wells on July 16, 1967. He continued to farm until 1984 when he retired and they moved to Yankton. Alvin loved going to rummage sales and collected many “treasures” over the years. He loved buying old cars and working in his garden. Alvin also loved animals and enjoyed the company of their many dogs and cats. He enjoyed camping and traveling out to the Black Hills.
Alvin is survived by his seven children: Susie (Ted) Hillman of Crofton, NE, Lori (Jay) Henseler of Yankton, Mike (Margie) Sudbeck of Portland, ME, Vince (Nique) Sudbeck of Denton, TX, Amie Goetz of Akron, IA, Kimberly Ummach of Sioux City, IA and Jody (Susan) Sudbeck of Kadoka, SD; 19 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three sisters: Mercedes Goeden of Hartington, NE, Luella (Hop) Rothluebber of Santa Monica, CA; and Joni Schneider of Fairbanks, AK; and many nieces and nephews.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; two wives; two grandson, Tyler Ummach and Blair Hillman; and two brothers, Duane and Gene Sudbeck.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 30, 2021
