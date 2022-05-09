Darrell Christensen May 9, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Darrell Wayne Christensen, 87, left this world for a heavenly one on May 6, 2022. He passed with family by his side and love in the room.A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated May 6, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Now Hiring - List Construction 59 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCrofton Native Is Carving Out A Career In WoodcarvingTwo Arrested After Yankton PursuitA Generational ChangeCorps: Flooding Possible On James RiverCarrol ‘Red’ AllenIncidents At GV School Raise ConcernsJames JufferSheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Of Incidents At G-V SchoolJean GundersonJoshua Wolfe Images CommentedLetter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (33)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (28)Abortion: You Tell Me (25)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (13)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (11)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (7)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (5)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)Letter: Send A Message (2)A Generational Change (2)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Letter: Impeachment Poetry (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented