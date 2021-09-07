LeRoy Brandt, 81, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Avon, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the First Baptist Church in Avon. Burial is in the Danzig Baptist Cemetery, rural Avon, with military honors. The service will be livestreamed on the Avon First Baptist Church YouTube channel.
Visitation is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials would be preferred in lieu of flowers, to be determined at a later date.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
