Lee Goeden

Lee Ignatius Goeden, age 76, of Utica, South Dakota, died on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Martinus Lutheran Church in rural Utica with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. Inurnment will be in the Yankton Cemetery following the lunch at the parish hall.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at Martinus Lutheran Church with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are Richard Kruse, Ted Maple, Brad Kruse, Doug Kruse, Michael Winckler and Michael Goeden.
Lee was born May 30, 1946, in Yankton County, South Dakota, to Ignatius and Laura (Christensen) Goeden. He grew up in Yankton, attended Grove Country School, and graduated from Yankton High School in 1964. Lee attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD, where he studied forestry for three years. He then returned home to Yankton to work in the family business, Goeden Blacksmith. Lee worked for over 40 years in the business perfecting his craft and was also a skilled mechanic. There were very few things presented to Lee which were in need of repair that he couldn’t fix. Lee finally worked for the Human Services Center in Yankton in the maintenance and welding department for just over 10 years, retiring on October 31, 2016. Throughout his life, he also farmed and helped his wife, Annie, at her bar in Utica. Lee married his first and only love, Anna (Anderson) Bohlman on April 4, 1992, in Yankton.
Lee talked about his grandparents often and loved his family very much. He especially loved his mother, Laura, whose care and determination helped him when he had polio at a young age. She saved him from having a permanent disability but Lee struggled from then on with different medical conditions but he never let it bring him down. Springtime was Lee’s favorite season. He loved the new life in baby animals and budding of flowers and plants. He always had a soft spot for all the animals on the farm. He loved nature and anything outdoors, whether it was coon or prairie dog hunting with his brothers, fishing, birdwatching, planting trees or tending to the 13+ flower beds around their farm. Lee also loved traveling with Annie and his friends. His favorite trip was to Italy with Annie when he met Annie’s grandmother and her family for the first time. Lee was caring, loving and gentle but a strong and determined man who was so kind and had a heart of gold.
Lee is survived by his wife, Annie Goeden of Utica; two step-daughters: Margaret Winckler (friend, Ted Maple) of Ames, NE, and Kathy (Richard) Kruse of Gladstone, MO; seven grandchildren: Ashley, Meagan, Michael (Abby) Winckler, Cassie (Spencer) Hastead, Brad, Doug and Brianna Kruse; three great-grandchildren: Makinzy and Addisyn Sweeney, Thomas “TJ” Winckler, and Baby Winckler due in August; four siblings: Cynthia Vollmer of Springfield, SD, Bernadette (David) Hacecky of Mission Hill, SD, Michelle Olszewski of Cedar Lake, IN, and Michael (Layana) Goeden of Rogers, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry and David Goeden; sister, Lorelei Hodges; two nephews, Bret and Aaron; niece, Megan; and brother-in-law, Elmer.
The family would prefer memorials be directed to Martinus Lutheran Church.
