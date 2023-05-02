Lee Goeden

Lee Ignatius Goeden, age 76, of Utica, South Dakota, died on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.

Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Martinus Lutheran Church in rural Utica with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. Inurnment will be in the Yankton Cemetery following the lunch at the parish hall.