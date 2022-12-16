Karmen Brockmueller-Broer

Karmen Lynn Brockmueller-Broer was born September 22, 1975, in Sioux Falls, SD. She came home to her loving parents November 5, 1975. She was such a loving little girl, but a tomboy at heart. She loved everyone. Loved all cats, dogs, and most animals.
She attended school K-12 and Irene, SD. Attended Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD and graduated in 2002. She started working at Children’s Care located in Sioux Falls, SD.
Karmen attended Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene, SD; where she was baptized and confirmed. She was a Sunday school teacher, part-time organist and instrumental in various programs and even designed the nursery room that is currently located at the church.
She settled in Yankton, SD in late 2011, working at Wal-Mart (Deli) 2012-2017 to which after three years she was named Deli Manager. She made tons of friends and loved serving people.
Karmen met Andrew Broer February 2, 2012, and their beautiful daughter, Taliyah A.H. Broer, was born on January 26, 2013. They bought their forever home in January 2015, then married March 21, 2015. In 2018 she found the job she was passionate about at GNC. She loved that job so much she went into business for herself. She opened KB Supplemental in late 2020. Serving people and making friends along the way, every day, was something she was very good at. She had to close the store at the end of November of 2021 due to health issues.
In 2022, she was in hospitals and nursing homes until April. Between hospital stays and doctor visits she was able to take a couple of vacations with her family. Her favorite trip was her last trip with Andrew and Taliyah to the Black Hills of SD. She loved going on trips in spending time with family and friends.
She passed away peacefully at Avera Hospital in Yankton, SD on December 13, 2022, at 3:59 p.m. with family and friends by her side. She may be gone, but she will never be forgotten. She was a caring daughter, loving sister, wonderful wife, great mother; it meant so much to family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her dad Bruce Brockmueller, grandparents, Oliver and Edna Bak, Uncle Erlin, Aunt Carol Bak, and Cousin Teresa Rempp.
She is survived by her mother, Leone Brockmueller, husband, Andrew Broer and daughter, Taliyah Broer all of Yankton, SD; brother, Mark (Courtney, Brim and Beck) Brockmueller of Whitesboro, TX; mother and father-in-law, Ranae and Conny Hogberg of Mission Hill, SD; uncle John (Janelle) Brockmueller of Irene, SD; Aunt Kathleen (John) Holleman from Arizona; Very Special Cousin Jana (Chris) Anderson of Yankton, SD; Sister-in-Law, Paj (Ridley, Piper, and Greyson) Broer of Onawa, IA, Grandfather-in-Law Gene Broer from Turin, IA, and all her relatives and friends that she loved very much.
A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, Irene on Tuesday December 20, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service.
A celebration of life will be held in mid-January (TBA). A Facebook post will be made with time and place.
Commented