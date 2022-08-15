Richard (Ric) Henry Rasmussen, 61, of Bozeman, Montana (previously of Vermillion), passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Sunset Manor Avera in Irene, South Dakota, after a nine-month battle with brain cancer.
Ric, son of Gary and Frances (Horne) Rasmussen, was born March 1, 1961, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The family moved to Vermillion, SD in 1972 to open Rasmussen Motors. Ric graduated from Vermillion High School in 1979, and then would go on to attend and graduate with a business degree from the University of South Dakota in 1983.
Ric met his best friend and the love of his life Kay (Mockler) while working at Tom and Bud’s grocery store in Vermillion. They were united in marriage on July 10, 1982. The two had just recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this past July. Ric and Kay started a family together, eventually having three children. Communication was a key to a marriage that lasted over four decades as the two moved to new homes in different parts of Vermillion and eventually settled in Bozeman where they lived for the last six years. The two enjoyed everything in life together including eating at Dairy Queen for lunches, going on walks, taking care of their yard, and watching their kids play soccer and baseball and compete in swim meets.
A hard worker and high achiever in any job he had, Ric’s highlights came during his 28 years as a car salesman at Rasmussen Motors, alongside his parents and twin brother. Ric could recall every customer he met and car he sold. He had a deep appreciation for all of the dedicated employees and customers he had, many of whom became good friends.
Being an active member in the community was something Ric took great pride in throughout his life. He was an active member of his churches and served on the church councils at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion and Christ the King Lutheran Church in Bozeman, along with being as a member of men’s bible study. Ric was involved with Incense Lodge #2 and the Yankton Scottish Rite Consistory, achieving the rank of a 32nd degree. Ric was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. Ric also served as a coach and teacher to many through the Vermillion youth recreation soccer program and Junior Achievement of South Dakota. As one always seeking to better himself, Ric earned a master’s degree in business administration from Grand Canyon University in 2017.
As his children grew up and grandchildren were born, Ric went from happy father and grew into an even prouder grandfather. Their family grew larger with the arrivals of Henry Richard and Sawyer Errol which brought visits that featured the boys’ special treats and lots of playing. Their first granddaughter Tatum Marie joined the fold, with Ric getting to see her grow from a little pumpkin to mini sprinter.
Sports always tugged at the heart strings of Ric’s emotions throughout the seasons. He got to enjoy the best and worst of years as a committed fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, St. Louis Cardinals, and South Dakota Coyotes. Recently, a new team had emerged as front runner for Ric, as the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies football team found a big fan cheering on his young grandsons’ future squad either in person or as a glued viewer to the weekly YouTube stream. He was also a fan of classic country and Elvis Presley’s music.
If there was anything Ric was known for by those outside his immediate family, it was his full-of-life personality. Anybody that met him would catch on to his quick wit in any conversation, his humorous nature, and his never-ending energy. Ric was a storyteller and believed that the best stories should be told over and over. It never mattered what story Ric was telling, you knew you always were going to have a chuckle with him or learn a life lesson, even if you were at the front counter of at the gas station as he was paying for his fountain iced tea.
Ric was as authentic, honest, and caring as they come. He was always looking for ways to help those around him. He believed in everyone and wanted nothing but the best for others and the world. The impact of Ric on the lives of those around him assuredly will leave an everlasting legacy — of a love for life, the importance of relationships, and a drive to work hard.
Ric is survived by his wife Kay and three children, Kara (Jake Terry), Erin (Andy Pedersen), and Jason (Leah Keune); his grandchildren, Henry and Sawyer Terry, and Tatum Pedersen; parents Gary and Frances; brothers Randy (Terry) and Dan (Kathy), sisters Debbie (Terry) Kenny and Lynda (Grant) Jones; multiple in-laws; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends from the Vermillion and Bozeman communities.
Ric is welcomed into heaven by his grandparents, mother and father-in-law Jean and Wally Mockler, as well as Uncle Henry Olsen, and other beloved family members and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion. Burial will follow at Bluff View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Junior Achievement of South Dakota or the Vermillion Food Pantry.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotam
August 16, 2022
