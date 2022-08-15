Richard (Ric) Henry Rasmussen, 61, of Bozeman, Montana (previously of Vermillion), passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Sunset Manor Avera in Irene, South Dakota, after a nine-month battle with brain cancer.

Ric, son of Gary and Frances (Horne) Rasmussen, was born March 1, 1961, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The family moved to Vermillion, SD in 1972 to open Rasmussen Motors. Ric graduated from Vermillion High School in 1979, and then would go on to attend and graduate with a business degree from the University of South Dakota in 1983.