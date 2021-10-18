Andy Delano Bos Sr., 80, of Yankton was born Thursday, July 17, 1941, and passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services have been rescheduled to 11 a.m. next Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.

Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.