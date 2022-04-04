Funeral services for Phyllis Mach, 51, of Tyndall, are 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Wagner Community Church in Wagner. Burial is in the Lakeview Cemetery, Lake Andes.
Visitation will be at the Wagner Community Church on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis Kaye Mach was born December 9, 1970, at St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston, SD, the daughter of Kenneth and Jeanette (Goehring) Fuchs. She died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Phyllis graduated from Yankton High School in Yankton in 1989. She started working in the Wagner area, where she met Tracy Mach. They met at the racetrack in Wagner when she asked to borrow Tracy’s fire suit so she could race in the “powder puff” race.
Phyllis and Tracy were united in marriage in Yankton on November 27, 1993. She worked at CR Industries in Springfield as a Quality Control Specialist until they closed. She went back to school at Mitchell Technical Institute for Medical Laboratory Technology. She received the Spirit of MTI award for graduating at the top of her class in 2008. She worked at various area hospitals and was currently the lab supervisor at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall, where she has worked for the past seven years.
Phyllis will be remembered for her love for her grandkids, camping, hunting, fishing, swimming, and being a softball mom.
Thankful for sharing her life are her husband, Tracy Mach of Tyndall; son, Kolby (Halee) Mach of Tyndall; daughter, Shelby Mach of Tyndall; two grandchildren: Asher and Kenneth Mach; mother, Jeanette Fuchs of Lake Andes; brother, John Fuchs of Parkston; father and mother-in-law, Clyde and Margaret Mach of Wagner; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her dad, Kenneth Fuchs and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Commented