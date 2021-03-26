Lester “Les” Kalda, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the age of 77.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Bon Homme Cemetery, rural Springfield, South Dakota. Family and friends are welcome to attend. The family respects your decision, if you choose not to attend due to COVID.
Lester “Les” Alvin Kalda was born to Theodore and Stella (Grail) Kalda, Tuesday, February 15, 1944 on the family farm east of Tyndall, South Dakota. He was a 1962 graduate of Tyndall High School. Les married Karen Kreber April 24, 1964 in Tyndall. They raised their five children on the family farm east of Tyndall. After years of farming, Les worked for Tabor Lumber Coop until his retirement in 2010.
Les was an outdoor sportsman, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandkids and attended their sporting events and activities, whenever he could. Les was also known to try his luck at area casinos from time to time.
Les is survived by his loving wife of nearly 57 years, Karen; children Diane (Steve) Sieperda of Rock Rapids, IA, Bob (Lori) Kalda of Parkston, SD, Lisa (Gary) Kortan of Tabor, SD, Lesley (Travis) Hallock of Platte, SD and John Wayne (Jill) Kalda of Pierre, SD; grandchildren Hannah Sieperda, Gable Sieperda, Carter Kalda, Chase Kortan, Bailey Kortan, Jaden Kortan, Hunter (Karlee) Hallock, Hallie Hallock, Chesney Kalda and Creighton Kalda; brother Dennis Kalda of Sioux Falls, SD and cousin Rick Kreber of Springfield, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Stella and brother Kenneth in infancy.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 27, 2021
