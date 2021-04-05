Kenneth Raymond Lammers, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Yankton, South Dakota Saturday April 3, 2021. He endured a long journey in his fight against cancer, one he faced with courage and dignity over the years.
Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson, the Rev. Dave Korth and Deacon Bill Carter officiating.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, at the church, and a rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. For those in attendance, the family requests that masks please be worn.
The service will also be livestreamed on Ken’s obituary at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Commented